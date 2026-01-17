Report: Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Harrogate Town - Stunning Taylor Perry strike earns vital win

Salop were winless in eight league matches heading into the clash but produced a superb performance when it mattered most to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Iwan Morgan impressed on his home debut, though it was Perry’s sweet second-half effort that secured Shrewsbury’s first league win since mid-November.

New signing Nick Freeman was handed his Salop debut, as Appleton made three changes to the side that was beaten by Wolves. Will Brook also returned in goal, with Tom Sang and Anthony Scully missing out through injury.

Appleton also altered the shape, opting for a 4-4-2 formation.

New signing Morgan stole the headlines in the opening period, making several dazzling runs and producing a number of efforts on goal to make an immediate impression on the home crowd. He registered Salop’s first shot of the match - a powerful one too.

Iwan Morgan (centre) impressed for Salop

The 19-year-old went on to produce three further, almost identical opportunities in the first-half, forcing Henry Gray into three saves.

The Brentford loanee’s best effort came just before the break, when he skipped past a Harrogate defender before forcing Gray into a full-length diving stop.

It was an encouraging first-half as Salop applied sustained pressure on the visitors, with excellent movement on both wings, but they were unable to find the breakthrough.

Fellow new recruit Trey Ogunsuyi also went close for the hosts while Salop skipper John Marquis failed to capitalise on a defensive mistake.

Shrewsbury Town’s Luca Hoole battles with Harrogate Town’s Reece Smith

It had been a dominant half for Salop, and Will Brook had little to do until the closing stages, when he produced a superb save to deny Emile Acquah. It would have been a cruel blow for the hosts to concede at that point.

Just over five minutes after the restart, Salop were handed a man advantage when Harrogate’s Jack Evans was shown a second yellow card for throwing the ball away.

Sensing a golden opportunity, Salop stepped up the pressure. Ogunsuyi went close once again, before Luca Hoole saw an effort blocked and Taylor Perry forced a fine save with a well-struck volley.

Taylor Perry (centre) got the all-important goal

Those inside the stadium felt a goal was imminent, and it arrived in emphatic fashion, courtesy of Perry at the second attempt.

Finding space outside the box, the midfielder was urged to shoot and duly obliged, unleashing a sweet, arrowed strike into the top-left corner, with Gray only able to get the faintest of touches.

The Meadow was bouncing, and Salop’s supporters were still celebrating when Morgan almost doubled the lead, only to be denied by a full-stretch save from Gray.

Town looked to be cruising to victory, but were nearly punished late-on by Tom Cursons who struck the bar on the volley.

However, Shrewsbury were able to corner the ball and close out the game for the vital win.

Lineup

Shrewsbury Town XI: Brook; Clucas, Boyle, Hoole, Freeman; Morgan (McDermott, 74), Ruffels, Perry, Kabia; Marquis, Ogunsuyi (Lloyd, 83).

Unused Subs: Cox, Anderson, Benning, Gray, England.