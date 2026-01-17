Michael Appleton opens door for Isaac Lee as Shrewsbury Town ‘agreement’ revealed

Lee was in attendance for Salop’s League Two victory over Harrogate Town and was seen speaking with Appleton and club officials following the final whistle.

Speaking after the win, Appleton confirmed Shrewsbury are keen on the Flint Town United defender and believe he fits the club’s long-term plans.

“We're very, very keen and I'm sure that others out there will be as well,” he said.

Michael Appleton speaking to Isaac Lee

“But I do think from a profile point of view, he fits everything that we need and we want going forward.

“We just tried to make him feel as welcome as we possibly could today.

“I believe an agreement is in place, and I don't think I'm speaking out to turn by saying that. I think there is an agreement in place, but ultimately he'll have three or four options.

“So, clearly he and his agents will have the final decision. But if he's happy to come and he wants to come here, I think it'll happen pretty quickly.”

The defender watched on as Salop secured a vital victory over fellow League Two strugglers Harrogate Town to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Lee has been linked with Shrewsbury alongside several other clubs across the EFL. Reports suggest Salop have activated the defender’s release clause.

The 22-year-old, who started out at Stoke City, has also played for non-league sides AFC Fylde, Ramsbottom United, Radcliffe and Stafford Rangers.

Should he join Shrewsbury, he would become their fifth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Matt Cox, Nick Freeman, Trey Ogunsuyi and Iwan Morgan.

Lee would be the first defender to arrive at the Meadow during the mid-season window. Salop boss Michael Appleton has shared his delight at the club’s business so far but is still seeking further additions.