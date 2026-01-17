Michael Appleton hails Shrewsbury Town owner Roland Wycherley for January transfer window backing

Salop have made four mid-season additions so far, including midfielder Nick Freeman and goalkeeper Matt Cox this week, following the arrivals of forwards Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi. Josh Ruffels has also extended his stay at the club until the end of the season.

Appleton made no secret of his desire to complete business early in a bid to improve Shrewsbury’s position in League Two and was keen to thank the club's owner for his support.

"To be fair to the chairman, he's backed me, bringing the players into the club and I appreciate that," he said.

"I hope it doesn't stop at what we've done so far, because I think we have done good business.

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton

"I hope we get the opportunity to do more, but I am grateful that they've come in and been able to come in so far."

While pleased with the club's business to date, Appleton added that he remains hopeful of further arrivals to add depth to his squad.

The Shrewsbury boss has worked closely with head of recruitment Tom Ware throughout the transfer window, with the club still operating without a director of football following Micky Moore’s departure in August.

Appleton added: "I've enjoyed it. It's been a better opportunity to get more air time with Tom and and get his views on players than previously.

"It's been a joint effort all-round. I'd like to think that it's been quite smooth and there's not really been any major issues.

"I've worked with directors of football and stuff like that, and sometimes it can be really good, sometimes it can be difficult.

"But right now, the way it is right now, it's actually working out quite well."