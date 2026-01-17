‘Delighted!’ - Michael Appleton admits relief as Taylor Perry strike lifts Shrewsbury Town clear of danger

Taylor Perry’s stunning second-half strike secured Salop’s narrow win - their first since mid-November - and moved them four points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Shrewsbury were winless in eight league matches heading into the clash, and Appleton could hardly contain his satisfaction afterwards.

He said: “I am delighted and relieved. I thought we played well today, I did.

“I thought we were brave. I thought we passed the ball well. We had a good structure to us.

Michael Appleton celebrates with Taylor Perry

“We worked really hard on our build-up play because we thought they'd be aggressive. They probably weren't as aggressive as I thought they would be out of possession.

“In the first-half, we looked like the team that wanted to win the game and they would maybe come here and be happy with a point and sit behind the ball.

“But going down to 10 men, that can really affect a group, especially a group that's not necessarily full of confidence. The speed of pass can slow up a little bit and you start taking more time on the ball. I didn't think we did that.

“I thought there was an urgency to us. We've scored a really good goal, Taylor has scored a wonderful strike. But we've had some big, big chances and opportunities that we could and should do better to put the game to bed.

“Having said that, if you would have said to me, a 1-0 before the game, I'd snap your hand off.”

Trey Ogunsuyi was handed his Shrewsbury Town debut

Appleton handed Nick Freeman his debut, while Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi both made their first appearances at the Meadow.

Morgan left the pitch to a standing ovation when he was replaced in the second half, following an impressive display that included several dazzling runs and efforts on goal.

Despite the narrow scoreline, Appleton said he always felt his side would find a way to claim all three points.

“Up to our goal, I didn't have any doubts or certain feelings that we would lose the game,” he added.

“I thought we would go in and score a goal at least. We should have put the game to bed. We had numerous opportunities to make it 2-0.

“And then, as it happens, when you're only one goal ahead, there's always half chances. The opposition start getting a little bit more adventurous.

Debutant Nick Freeman battles with Jack Evans who was sent off for Harrogate

“It was one of those situations where you're thinking, right, okay, be professional, see the game out.

“I thought the last four or five, you could see we were professional, keeping the ball in the corner. You're always going to be a bit jittery at 1-0 because the win is so important.”

Harrogate did come close to equalising in the dying moments when Tom Cursons struck the crossbar with a volley.

“It would have been an unbelievable goal,” Appleton continued. “That would have been a little bit of a dagger to the heart if that would have gone in.

“But if that's a little bit of luck, I think we've earned that today.

“I thought we were brave and aggressive and, I felt that we were the only team that actually wanted to win the game. We got out just deserves for it.”