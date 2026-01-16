No interest elsewhere in Ismeal Kabia, says Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton

Rumours had circulated suggesting other clubs were keen on the Arsenal winger, but Shrewsbury remain hopeful and confident Kabia will stay for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old has made 23 appearances for Salop so far this campaign, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Salop boss Appleton said: "The only thing I can say is I had a voicenote off Arsenal on Wednesday basically saying there's no interest elsewhere.

"I can only give you the facts that I know, and if that changes and that's not correct, then so be it.

"But the direct conversations I'm having with Arsenal is that there's no interest elsewhere and he's going to be with us."