Michael Appleton on Shrewsbury Town's belief and can-win mentality

Salop host Harrogate Town tomorrow in a crucial mid-season six-pointer, aiming to end an eight-game winless run and spark a revival.

Appleton says his side will fear nobody and believes they are capable of taking something from each of their final 22 matches.

"There's 66 points to play for," he said. "We want to be competitive in every single game.

"If you look at our league at the moment, it's not one of those divisions, like the Premier League, where you look at certain games and think you can get three points there or a point there, you can actually win every game.

"It's that close and that tight, and that's going to be our attitude in the next 22 games."