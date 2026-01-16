Michael Appleton confirms Flint Town defender Isaac Lee is on Shrewsbury Town's radar

Lee has been linked with a move to Shrewsbury, who sit 22nd in League Two, along with several other clubs across the EFL.

Reports suggested Salop have taken the lead in the race to sign the defender after activating his release clause.

Salop boss Appleton said: “I’ve not had conversations with the player, no.

Isaac Lee has been linked with a move to Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Wendy Hill

"I think from a football club point of view, there's no doubt that he's on the radar. He's probably on the radar of a few clubs.

"He's a player that is going to get interest in terms of he's quick, he's tall, can deal with a ball. But ultimately, he's a Flint Town player at the moment.

"But I can understand why people are putting two and two together. So, from that point of view, he would be the type of player that me personally would look at in that position."

The 22-year-old, who started out at Stoke City, has also played for non-league sides AFC Fylde, Ramsbottom United, Radcliffe and Stafford Rangers.