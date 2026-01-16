'I'm a big boy' - Michael Appleton insists there is no extra pressure ahead of crucial Harrogate clash

Shrewsbury welcome fellow League Two strugglers Harrogate Town in a huge six-pointer tomorrow.

Victory would see Salop move four points clear of their relegation-threatened visitors, while defeat would dump Appleton’s side into the drop zone.

Asked whether he had held conversations with the club’s hierarchy about his future should Salop lose and fall into the bottom four, he responded: "Zero."

Town are winless in their last eight league matches, and three points could potentially provide the spark to reignite their campaign.

"It's a weird question because you're under pressure all the time", added Appleton.

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton

"Literally, every single game you're under pressure, no matter what level you're at, because you know if you lose a few games, there's a chance that you lose your job.

"I don't worry about it. It's just the job. It's the business.

"You accept what comes when it comes. If it does come, it won't be the first time and hopefully it won't be the last time. So I think pressure is part of it.

"You've just got to accept that that's the modern world that we live in. What doesn't get spoke about is all the variables. I suppose as managers, you don't get the opportunity to talk about that which frustrates a lot of young coaches.

"A lot of young coaches I've spoke to over the last couple of months, some who've lost their jobs, who are in difficult moments, say but 'you can't say this, you can't say that'. Unfortunately, that's part of the role.

"So no added pressure from me. We know how big the game is. We know what the consequences could be if we don't get a win. I'm a big boy."