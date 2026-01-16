Fresh injury blow for Shrewsbury Town as Tom Sang set for spell on sidelines

The midfielder, who has only recently recovered from illness, missed matches over the Christmas period with a sore Achilles, and the problem has yet to fully clear up.

Sang will now miss Salop's crucial League Two clash with fellow strugglers Harrogate Town.

Boss Michael Appleton confirmed the issue is ongoing and admitted his frustration at another setback for the 26-year-old.

He said: "He's got an issue with tendinopathy in his Achilles. He's had it a couple of times now.