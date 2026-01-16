'Be imposing, be intimidating' - Salop target vital victory in Harrogate Town six-pointer

Salop welcome Harrogate Town to the Meadow in a crucial six-pointer, with three points potentially providing the spark to reignite their League Two campaign.

Victory would see Shrewsbury move four points clear of their relegation-threatened visitors. Defeat, however, would dump Michael Appleton's side into the drop zone.

Shrewsbury will be hoping to replicate the results and performances produced against Newport County and Crawley Town earlier this season. While those wins now feel a long time ago following a disappointing eight-game winless run, the circumstances were similar - matches loaded with jeopardy, where resilience and resolve helped Salop find a way to secure vital points.

Prior to recent home defeats against Chesterfield and Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury had looked formidable at the Meadow, and a return to that form could prove key to climbing the table.

Shrewsbury Town were beaten by Harrogate Town in September

Harrogate arrive in Shropshire sitting 23rd, having scored a division-low 19 goals - fewer than both Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers. They are winless in 15 league matches, with their last victory coming in September against Gillingham, which followed a 2-0 win over Salop in the reverse fixture.

Town captain John Marquis made it clear after last weekend's FA Cup defeat at Wolves that League Two survival remains the priority. For both him and boss Michael Appleton, there is no disguising the importance of this fixture.

Appleton said: "We have to (win), don't we? It’s as simple as that.

"We have to come out of the blocks, be imposing, be intimidating on them and ask as many questions as we possibly can.

"And to do that, you've got to have a fast start, similar to what Wolves did. If we do score the first goal, go and get a second and third as quick as we can."

He added: "The full focus is on the next 22 games and making sure that we get enough points to stay in the league.

"We've spoken about this a lot with regards to the game we have been focusing for. We will be preparing the best we can to make sure we come out of the blocks firing."

Anthony Scully remains a doubt after the 26-year-old sustained a hamstring injury against Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day.

Josh Ruffels returned to action last weekend and has since signed a contract extension until the end of the season - a welcome boost for Salop.

Home supporters could also get their first glimpse of teenage strikers Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi, both of whom may make their Meadow debuts.

New signing Nick Freeman will also hope to make an immediate impact if called upon after joining the club on Tuesday. The 30-year-old is hopeful of making his debut and is fully aware of the fixture's significance.

He said: "I hope so. That's a huge game, isn't it.

"It'll be a very competitive game, but the boys and the coaching staff should be confident that they can get something out of the game.

"There's no worries about that whatsoever, but it's just about believing and being really prepared for what's probably quite a physical game, I'd assume.

"Both teams trying to get three points. So yes, it's a big and exciting one to come into for the first game."

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brook, Boyle, Anderson Hoole; Clucas Ruffels, Perry, Kabia; McDermott; Morgan, Marquis

Subs: Harrison, Benning, England, Freeman, Stewart, Lloyd, Ogunsuyi

Big match prediction: Home win

Harrogate predicted XI (3-5-2): Oxley, Horton, O'Connor, Jameson; Evans, Smith, Morris, Thompson, Cass; Bennett, McCoulsky