Taylor Perry reveals Wolves stars who helped shape his Shrewsbury Town career

Perry has been fortunate to play alongside more Premier League stars than most Shrewsbury players, having come through the ranks at Wolves.

He made his senior debut in September 2019, coming on as a substitute in a Carabao Cup victory over Reading, and also featured in the Europa League, where he replaced Portuguese legend João Moutinho.

Players such as Moutinho and Neves proved major inspirations for Perry during his time at Molineux, with those experiences helping to mould him into the player he is today.

"I remember when I was a kid I used to go to the Wolves games," Perry recalled. "They were in League One, but I remember it was a good team. I remember watching Dave Edwards when he played for them.

"Obviously, I was younger at the time then when I was a supporter, but coming up through Wolves I managed to be lucky enough to train and play with some great players over the years.

"Then when I was breaking through, I was playing and training with Neves, Moutinho, and all those players. It helped me massively, in terms of learning off them, and luckily enough I had some great times there.

"You learn quite a lot in a small amount of time when you're playing and training with these players on a regular basis which I was doing. So I did learn a lot on and off the pitch as well, and I think that has helped me when I came here."