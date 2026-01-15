Shrewsbury close in on loan signing of Brentford goalkeeper after Elyh Harrison recalled

The Shropshire Star understands the club is working to complete a deal for the 22-year-old, who would replace Elyh Harrison following his recall by Manchester United.

Speculation over Harrison's return to Old Trafford emerged at the start of the January transfer window, although the young keeper remained with Salop until this week.

Matthew Cox (right). Picture: PA

Harrison made his final appearance for Shrewsbury in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat at Premier League Wolves. It was his first outing for the club since September, with Will Brook enjoying a strong run of games between the posts in recent months.

Meanwhile, rumours have circulated regarding interest in Shrewsbury loanee Ismeal Kabia. However, the club remain hopeful and confident the winger will stay for the remainder of the season.

The Arsenal forward has made 23 appearances for Salop so far this campaign, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Matthew Cox

Cox is a product of the Chelsea and AFC Wimbledon academies and began his professional career with the latter in 2020 before moving to Brentford a year later.

He has been capped by England at youth level. The goalkeeper spent the 2023/24 season on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers, where he made 34 appearances and helped the club to a comfortable mid-table finish.

Cox then joined Crawley Town on loan last season, but his spell was cut short after he suffered a torn hamstring during just his third appearance. The injury forced his return to Brentford for treatment, and he did not feature again before the end of the League One campaign.

He later returned to match action with Brentford B on 19 May 2025.