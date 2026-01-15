New goalkeeper Matthew Cox determined to make his mark at Shrewsbury Town

The shot-stopper became Salop’s fourth arrival of the January transfer window after joining on loan from Brentford until the end of the season, following Elyh Harrison's return to parent club Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has previously had loan spells with Bristol Rovers and Crawley Town and is keen to prove himself as Shrewsbury look to pull clear of danger in League Two.

He said: "It's good to be here. I spoke to my agent and when this came up as an option, we decided to take it straight away.

"I'm looking forward to proving myself and showing myself playing some league games again.

Shrewsbury Town have signed Matthew Cox

"I want to help the club finish as high up the table as possible. I've come in, obviously seen where we are, and I am not worried about anything.

"The players are good quality, the coaches and staff are very good. I can see us working well as a team and players to just look forwards and finish as high up the table as possible.

"I spoke to Michael (Appleton), the main thing is to be myself and confident. I'm looking forward to being able to show that and prove that to everyone and giving it my best."

A product of the Chelsea and AFC Wimbledon academies, Cox already knows Salop captain John Marquis and defender Luca Hoole from his time at Bristol Rovers, as well as fellow Brentford loanee Iwan Morgan.

Those familiar faces have helped him settle in quickly.

He added: "It's nice to come in and know a few faces. That'll certainly help me be able to settle in and knowing them helps a lot. It's nice to have people who know the way I like to play.

"I am a very modern goalkeeper, very comfortable with the ball at my feet and I like to organise and command a lot.

"Hopefully it makes my life easier as a keeper, maybe less saves. But if I need to make saves, I will make them."

The England youth international made 34 appearances on loan at Bristol Rovers before a brief spell at Crawley Town was cut short by a hamstring injury.



Salop boss Michael Appleton said: "Matt is someone we’ve been aware of for a while.

"He’s got a great pedigree and a strong background in terms of footballing education. He’s good with his feet, has impressive distribution and we’re excited to bring him in.

"He is going to be able to challenge Will for a place in the starting 11, which is healthy for both players and the squad."