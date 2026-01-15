Michael Appleton highlights collective responsibility and hopes signings can spark Shrewsbury Town revival

Shrewsbury sit 22nd and are winless in their last eight league matches ahead of a crucial six-pointer against Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Appleton believes accountability must be shared within the squad, but hopes January's new arrivals can help turn fortunes around.

"I think we've got to take a shared responsibility," he said.

"I've said this many times, and I mean it in the best sense of words, but it's one of them where players will either keep managers in jobs or get managers sacked.

"That happens and has been happening for years and years. I've been a player so I know exactly what I'm talking about, I'm speaking from experience.

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton

"From my point of view it's making sure that players stay motivated to try and put performances in, but then again this is why the window is so crucial, because you have an opportunity to make sure that the quality of players that come through the door are better than the ones that are leaving, or better than the ones that are in the building.

"If you do that, you give yourself a better opportunity of picking up results.

"So there is a shared responsibility, but you're right ultimately, and then the manager gets the blame and I completely understand that.

"I've been doing this long enough now to understand that, but I think if I can affect it by bringing better quality then obviously we put ourselves in a position where we can win more games than we lose."

Shrewsbury completed their third signing of the January window on Tuesday, with midfielder Nick Freeman joining on a deal until the end of the season. He links up with fellow mid-season recruits Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi.

Asked whether there is a culture in the dressing room of players holding each other accountable, Appleton added: "From an environment point of view, I'd like to think there is. But, that's not a question for me, that's a question for the players.

"But yes, I think from an environment point of view we create one where if you want to ask questions of each other you should feel free and comfortable to be able to do that.

"And I certainly do it on a daily basis, on a regular basis, so there's no reason why the players can't do it between them."