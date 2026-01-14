Shrewsbury Town winger Anthony Scully set for further time on sidelines

Scully has been absent since he was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes of Salop's defeat to fellow League Two strugglers Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day.

The 26-year-old sustained a hamstring injury and is set to miss Shrewsbury's league clash with Harrogate Town at the Meadow this weekend.

Boss Appleton said: "We're hoping it's not going to be too long. I think next week might come a little bit too soon.

"But, we want to get him back in the frame as much and as quickly as we can, because he's a big player for us. He scores goals, he creates goals. So, as soon as he's back playing for us, the better."