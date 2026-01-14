Michael Appleton excited by impact of teenage strikers Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi

Appleton handed both Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi their debuts at Wolves in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Morgan became Salop's first January signing, joining on loan from Brentford, while Ogunsuyi arrived from Sunderland until the end of the season, meeting his new teammates just hours before lining up alongside them.

Appleton revealed he had been chasing Ogunsuyi for some time and is delighted to welcome the pair, both aged 19, as he looks to improve his side's goal return.

Speaking after their first appearances, Appleton said: "Iwan’s been great. He's been a breath of fresh air, trained really well.

"He was a little bit more isolated than he will be in the coming weeks against different opposition. He's got the ability to drift into wide areas, to come inside and drift into the 10 role.

"He is a good footballer, a good finisher. Shrewsbury fans will be delighted with what he's going to bring to the table. So I'm delighted for him.

"I was obviously happy that Trey only got here late. He literally met his teammates on Saturday morning.

"He's a player that I've been looking at and chasing for a while. I was disappointed when I didn't get him in the summer, but we've got him now, which is great.

"And again, I think he'll be another one who will have a big effect on the group."

Morgan was Brentford B's top scorer for a second successive season last term, ending the campaign with 25 goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Ogunsuyi scored 19 goals for Sunderland's youth sides - including netting nine times in 10 Premier League 2 appearances.