Everything you need to know about Shrewsbury Town's latest signing Nick Freeman

Salop boss Michael Appleton praised the 30-year-old upon his arrival, highlighting his experience, versatility, and character.

The midfielder trained with the squad last week before signing a deal until the end of the season.

Born in Stevenage, Freeman is 5ft 11in tall and has been out of contract since leaving his hometown club at the end of last season.

He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury but maintained his fitness while training with Stevenage during his recovery.

Freeman boasts more than 250 senior career appearances, scoring seven goals for Wycombe Wanderers and three for Stevenage.

He began his career in non-League football, representing Histon, Hemel Hempstead Town, and Biggleswade Town, before earning a trial at Wycombe Wanderers in July 2016.

Freeman made his professional debut for the Chairboys in August 2016 and scored his first professional goal in October 2016 during an EFL Trophy win over West Ham.

Freeman became a regular in Wycombe’s first team during the 2017/18 season, making 34 appearances as the club earned promotion to League One. In September 2019, he signed a three-year contract with Wycombe before joining League Two side Leyton Orient on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

At the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Freeman left Wycombe and, in June 2023, returned to his hometown to join newly promoted League One side Stevenage, where he remained until the end of the previous season.

A versatile player, Freeman can operate in central midfield or as a right-sided defender or wing-back. He could make his Shrewsbury debut at the Meadow on Saturday when Salop host Harrogate Town.