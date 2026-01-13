Shrewsbury Town announce signing of midfielder Nick Freeman

The 30-year-old becomes Shrewsbury's third signing of the January transfer window.

Freeman has been out of contract since leaving his hometown club Stevenage at the end of last season. He joins Salop on a deal running to the end of the current campaign, linking up with fellow mid-season arrivals Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi.

Boss Michael Appleton said: "Nick is vastly experienced and can play in multiple positions.

"He is comfortable at right-back or wing-back, can operate in central midfield and can also play out wide, which is invaluable when you’re working with a smaller squad.

"He brings real quality on the ball and great composure. And he is someone who, when we were looking at him from a reference point of view, people couldn't speak highly enough of his character.

"That’s often the hardest thing to judge when you’re recruiting, but every reference we received about Nick was extremely positive.

"All round, he’s a really good footballer who knows the level, and he’ll be a very good addition for us."

Freeman began his career in non-League football with Histon, Hemel Hempstead Town, and Biggleswade Town before joining Wycombe Wanderers in 2016.

He made his professional debut that August and scored his first goal in an EFL Trophy win over West Ham. Freeman became a regular in the 2017/18 season, helping Wycombe earn promotion to League One.

He signed a three-year deal at the club in 2019 and had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 2021. At the end of the 2022/23 season, Freeman left Wycombe and joined his hometown club, newly promoted League One side Stevenage, in June 2023.

The midfielder boasts more than 250 senior career appearances, scoring seven goals for Wycombe and three for Stevenage.