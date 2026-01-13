New signing Nick Freeman confident Shrewsbury Town can climb clear of League Two danger

The 30-year-old put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season on Tuesday, becoming Salop’s third mid-season arrival.

Freeman trained with the Shrewsbury squad last week and admitted he was surprised to see the club sitting 22nd in the league table.

"When I heard that this was a possibility, I looked at the squad, I was wondering why they were in the position they are in because they're a good group with good coaching staff," he said.

"I just think that's football sometimes. You get in a bit of bad momentum and you just lose a few and then you just go down the table.

"But I'm very confident with the experience in this group and the quality, just from what I've seen in training so far, that we can really build some momentum and kind of get out of this little rut very quickly. I'm quite confident in that."

Nick Freeman has signed for Shrewsbury Town

The midfielder boasts more than 250 senior career appearances and can operate in a number of positions.

Asked what head coach Michael Appleton had said to him, Freeman added: "He said we want to have you on board, not just for qualities on the pitch, but experience and character off the pitch in the changing room, just being in and around the boys.

"He said there's 22 games to go, we are where we are, but bringing in fresh faces and trying to get some momentum is what the club needs, and I believe that they can get that.

"I'm just hoping to come in and bring a bit of freshness around the place, a bit of positivity and a bit of quality as well to help us kind of gain some momentum over the next 22 games."

The 30-year-old began his career in non-league football. He helped Wycombe Wanderers earn promotion to League One during the 2017/18 season, before a loan spell at Leyton Orient and a move to hometown club Stevenage.

Freeman can play at right-back or wing-back but is most comfortable in central midfield.

"I just love playing football, so I'll play anywhere for the team," Freeman continued.

"I've played in multiple positions and managed to understand so many different roles. But if I had to pick a position, I'd probably say box to box number eight.

"I'm happy to go in and do a really good job anywhere that I need to. But yes, I'm a bit of a utility man."

Freeman has been out of contract since leaving Stevenage at the end of last season. He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and trained with the League One side during his recovery.

"I have been training every day back at Stevenage. They've got very intense training. So I got fit quite quickly, luckily. And I was lucky that my rehab was really smooth sailing.

"I have had no issues. So I've just been getting fitter and fitter every day and then just waiting for when January came and my contract expired at Stevenage that whatever opportunity came next.

"I was in a really good position physically, which I am. So I'm very grateful for that."