'Big moment' - Michael Appleton pleased to reward teenager Jack Loughran with Wolves outing

Loughran came on in the 75th-minute during Salop's heavy FA Cup third-round defeat at Molineux last Saturday.

The midfielder has been on a youth loan at Redditch United where he won the club’s Player of the Month award for December.

Speaking about his appearance against Wolves, Appleton said: "Good for jack, he’s had a good spell of late.

"There were one or two moments in there which were a reality check for him in terms of the level.

"But, it will do him a world of good and was a big moment for him and his family."

The third-year scholar joined Redditch United on a work-experience loan in November. The move followed a lengthy spell at Shifnal Town, where he featured regularly and scored six goals.

Asked whether the 19-year-old is expected to be involved in the first-team squad moving forward, Appleton added: "I wouldn’t go that far too soon.

"We are in the process of trying to bring in two or three other bodies, clearly one or two will leave. Depending on numbers we will assess that.

"Right now, for the next week or so, he is certainly with us. The good thing with the youth loans is that you can allow them to come back and go back out again.

"We will assess that in the next week or so and see where we are at with it."