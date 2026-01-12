‘Bigger picture’ - John Marquis focused on Shrewsbury Town League Two survival after FA Cup exit

Marquis, who scored Salop’s only goal in the 6-1 defeat at Molineux on Saturday, said he and his teammates will not dwell on the heavy third-round loss.

Shrewsbury faced a strong Wolves side, with each player a full senior international, and their quality proved too much for Michael Appleton’s men.

“The FA Cup run does things for the club in terms of finances, games being on TV, getting yourself a draw away at Wolves,” Marquis said.

“If we are being honest, we have never seen a League One or Two team win the FA Cup.

“The cup run is important in a sense for the football club, but for players, your bread and butter is the league, and that is where you are judged.

“We all want to be playing in League Two next season. We have a lot of work to do to make sure we confirm that.

“Next week is the most important thing for us. We are not going to be too down, we are not going to dwell on it, we are all pretty realistic people.

“We have come up against a decent Premier League team - it’s not like they made wholesale changes, a lot of them do play week-in-week-out.

“We know what is coming ahead is much more important. We know what our bigger picture is, and that is winning games to stay in League Two.”

He added: “We had a game plan, it didn’t go to plan. We have lots of important league games, and we are obviously disappointed for the great numbers that turned up.

“If you asked any of them if they would rather us win today or make sure we get some wins on the board in the league and confirm our status in League Two, I think most of them would say the next 22 games are far more important.”

Shrewsbury fell two goals behind inside the opening 11 minutes as Wolves’ superior quality showed. However, Marquis won a penalty which he calmly converted to haul his side back into the contest.

Despite that moment, Wolves went on to win comfortably, leaving little for Marquis to celebrate.

The 33-year-old added: “Scoring goals is important to me to help the team, but there is nothing I can celebrate too much.

“In years to come, looking back it will be a good memory to have that we have come away to Wolves, and as much as the result wasn’t great, I was able to get on the scoresheet.

“There are far more important things now. Even if I didn’t score a goal between now and the end of the season, and we stay up and pull away, that is the most important thing. You have to look at the bigger picture sometimes.”