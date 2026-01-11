Wolves boss Rob Edwards backs Shrewsbury Town to avoid League Two danger

Wolves dumped Shrewsbury out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage on Saturday with a 6-1 victory, handing Salop their heaviest defeat of the season so far.

Edwards fielded a strong Wolves side who cruised to victory. But speaking after the tie, he backed Town to avoid any troubles in League Two.

He said: “It was a difficult day for them. If we hit our level then it was always going to be very hard for them.

“This is no disrespect, we should have better players, and we showed that. We have spent a lot of money on some of our players and have good talent.