Tributes paid to former Shrewsbury Town winger Robert Hopkins

Hopkins began his playing career at Aston Villa, with whom he won the FA Youth Cup in 1980. He made more than 80 appearances for West Brom in the late 1980s, having joined the club from Manchester City.

He also played 27 times for Shrewsbury Town and enjoyed two spells at Birmingham City, where he made 207 appearances and was later inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

A statement from West Bromwich Albion confirmed the club will wear black armbands during their Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Swansea City today (Sunday, January 11).

"West Bromwich Albion are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Robert Hopkins," the club said.

"Birmingham-born 'Hoppy' most notably enjoyed two spells at Blues, where he played 207 times and was later inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

"He also turned out for Aston Villa, Shrewsbury Town, Instant Dict (Hong-Kong), Colchester United, and non-league sides Solihull and Bromsgrove.

"Albion have confirmed they will wear black armbands during their Emirates FA Cup third-round tie game against Swansea City today (Sunday, January 11).

"The thoughts of everyone at The Hawthorns are with his friends, family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Robert."

West Brom former players also paid tribute on social media, posting: "It is with great sadness we learn of the death of former player Robert Hopkins at the tender age of 64. Robert made over 80 apperarances for the Albion between 1987-89. Our sincere condolences go to his family and friends. RIP Hoppy."

Birmingham City added: "The Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a much loved former player, Robert Hopkins. The former winger played 207 times for Blues and became a cult hero amongst fans thanks to his no nonsense mentality and passion for the game.

"One of our own, who not only played for the Club, but supported home and away once his playing days had finished. Everyone at the Club sends their thoughts and condolences to 'Hoppo's' friends and family."