Luke Powell’s Shrewsbury Town player ratings as they crash out of FA Cup at Wolves

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen scored a hattrick as Shrewsbury suffered their heaviest loss of the season.

Below are the Shrewsbury Town player ratings:

Elyh Harrison

A torrid return to action after months out. Made some good saves, but was punished for a costly misplaced pass that gifted Wolves their third just before half-time.

Nightmare, 5

Will Boyle

Endured a relentless afternoon as Wolves repeatedly stretched the defence. Battled gamely but was exposed by the visitors’ movement, pace and technical quality throughout the match.

Overwhelmed, 5

Tom Anderson

Immediately put under pressure, with Wolves constantly looking to exploit space in behind. Fought hard but struggled to cope with the speed and intelligence of the attackers.

Pressured, 5

Luca Hoole

Worked tirelessly to clear danger and limit Wolves’ threat. Showed determination and effort, but the constant pressure and quality eventually proved too much to contain.

Committed, 5

Sam Clucas

Showed his Premier League pedigree at times, registering Shrewsbury’s first shot and winning the ball that led to the penalty. Offered composure, experience and brief moments of hope.

Influential, 6

Josh Ruffels

Returning from a calf injury, he battled well and made some strong tackles. Regained possession regularly, but Wolves’ pace and sharpness ultimately overwhelmed his side.

Resilient, 6

Taylor Perry

On his return to Molineux, the Wolves academy graduate impressed with energy and purpose. Worked hard in midfield, drove forward and tried to make things happen for Salop.

Energetic, 6

Tommy McDermott

Struggled early against Wolves’ physicality but improved as the game progressed. Looked to be positive in possession and attempted to create despite being frequently outstrengthed.

Outmuscled, 5

Ismael Kabia

Provided a rare attacking outlet down the right flank, causing problems with his pace and willingness to run at defenders. Delivered crosses and tried to stretch Wolves when possible.

Direct, 6

John Marquis

Earned Shrewsbury’s penalty through clever movement and confidently converted from the spot, wrong-footing Sam Johnstone and giving the travelling fans something to celebrate.

Goalscorer, 7

Iwan Morgan

A quiet debut due to limited service against a quality side, but showed sharp movement and willingness to run in behind. Looked a threat when opportunities arose and hinted at potential.

Promising, 6

Subs: Jack Loughran (for Perry, 74) 6, Trey Ogunsuyi (for Morgan, 74), 5)

Unused subs: Brook, Benning, England, Gray, Aneke, Lloyd, Stewart