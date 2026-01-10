Shrewsbury Town vs Wolves squad news: Big Salop changes as Michael Appleton hands striker debut

Latest Salop signing Trey Ogunsuyi is also included in the matchday squad and starts on the bench, having completed his move before the 12pm deadline on Friday.

Head coach Michael Appleton has made four changes from the side that faced Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Day, with Shrewsbury’s League Two fixture against Salford City last weekend postponed.

Elyh Harrison, who is expected to return to Manchester United during the January transfer window, starts in goal. Josh Ruffels returns to the starting XI after recovering from a calf issue, while Anthony Scully misses out after being forced off injured against Bristol. George Lloyd drops to the bench, with teenage striker Morgan coming into the side.

Line-up

Shrewsbury Town XI vs Wolves: Harrison, Hoole, Anderson, Boyle; Clucas, Ruffels, Perry, McDermott, Kabia; Morgan, Marquis

Subs Brook, Benning, England, Loughran, Gray, Aneke, Lloyd, Stewart, Ogunsuyi.

Ogunsuyi became Shrewsbury Town’s second signing of the January transfer window after joining on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old arrives from Premier League club Sunderland, whom he joined at the age of 10 and for whom he made his senior debut last year.

Morgan was Shrewsbury’s first mid-season signing, arriving on loan from Brentford.