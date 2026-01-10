'Not enough fight' - Shrewsbury fans react to heavy FA Cup defeat at Wolves

Perhaps understandable after being on the wrong end of a 6-1, but many supporters spoke of deeper problems at the club, like the management, finances and chairman Roland Wycherley's attempts to sell the club.

Despite issues with trains and the closure of the A449, fans didn't seem to have any problem getting to Molineux and backed their team in numbers in what was a crowd of 24,000.

Former season ticket holder Nathan Williams attended the game with his family and said the Shrews didn't put up enough fight: even against a team who were three divisions above them he felt they should have given it "more of a go".

Nathan Williams outside Molineux. Photo: Tim Thursfield

He said: "They couldn't get the ball up to the forwards or get any passing going, it was disappointing even against a Premier League team. Staying up is all important - but if they play like that in league games they might not."