Michael Appleton on Elyh Harrison future following Wolves FA Cup defeat

Harrison had been expected to be recalled by Manchester United during the January transfer window, although that has yet to happen.

The 19-year-old made his first Salop appearance since September in the FA Cup defeat to Wolves, but was at fault for the third goal after gifting Jorgen Strand Larsen possession with a wayward pass.

Speaking after the game, Shrewsbury boss Appleton confirmed it remains likely Harrison will return to United, but said talks have been held about the possibility of him staying.

“It looks unlikely that he will be with us,” he said.

“There have been a couple of conversations in the past couple of days of potentially something happening where he sticks around a little bit.

“But, we will know more over the weekend. Discussions have been had between the two clubs.”