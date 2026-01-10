John Marquis: FA Cup exit scoreline “flattered” Wolves

Marquis netted Shrewsbury’s only goal from the penalty spot as they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season, exiting the competition at the third-round stage.

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen scored a hattrick before the Premier League side added two late goals to complete a comprehensive victory.

Marquis said: “The scoreline is what it is, it flatters them in my opinion. There are levels to the game and you can see that they are a very solid Premier League outfit.

“We were talking about the small details and the way they move across the pitch, they are just that bit sharper and quicker on the acceleration.

“The goals that we conceded, some were from very good play, and some when the game was dying out. They caught us twice at the end.

“That is the disappointing part, people might look at the result and think that we have not even laid a glove on them. But, we could have come here and been really open and expansive and it could have been a lot worse.”

Shrewsbury conceded twice inside the opening 11 minutes before Marquis pulled them back into the tie. However, they went in 3-1 down at the break following a goalkeeping error from Elyh Harrison.

“We found ourselves 2-0 down pretty quickly, and that is the moment where you have to go let’s not make it a cricket score,” Marquis added.

“That might have been a bit of nervous energy or something. We get the penalty and make it 2-1, and we had a seven to eight-minute spell where we grew back into it, but then it was 3-1 into half-time and seeing if we could regroup.

“The main thing is what’s coming ahead. Harrogate next weekend is massively important, far more than this.

“Hopefully we have learned some lessons and we can put that into the last 22 league games we have.”