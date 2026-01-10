Callum Stewart set for another loan as Michael Appleton explains Shrewsbury Town's January decisions

Stewart returned to Salop this week following a loan spell at Brackley Town. The 23-year-old joined the National League side on loan in mid-October and made 10 appearances, scoring twice.

However, he did not feature in Brackley's squad for the last three matches of his loan, and returned to Salop ahead of their FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League side Wolves.

Asked where Stewart could go back on loan, boss Appleton said: "Yes.

"He will probably be around it (the team) against Wolves. But I've said it before, I think it's really important for Callum to play.

"He's at a point in his career where he needs to be playing games and get back on the pitch and playing regular.

"It didn't quite work out for him at Brackley, but my advice to him, and the best thing for him is to go and play games.

"If that means going out again, out on loan, we'll be certainly supporting him to try and make that happen."

Prior to his loan move, Stewart made eight appearances for Shrewsbury this season, scoring once.

The forward joined Salop from Leamington in January last year for an undisclosed fee as the joint top scorer in the National League North, having scored 14 goals in 23 matches. However, he has managed just one goal in 23 appearances for Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town defender Mal Benning is available for transfer after the 32-year-old made just eight appearances in all competitions so far this season.

In a post on his official LinkedIn account, Benning said he was hopeful of "new opportunities" arising this month.

"I hope so, for all parties," added Appleton.

"I think that we've had a couple of conversations over the last couple of months or so in terms of opportunities and lack of opportunities.

"Again, I think for him and the football club, I think it's a sensible decision for both that if there was an opportunity out there that he goes and takes it."

Elsewhere, Harrison Biggins has left Salop to join League Two strugglers Newport County on loan until the end of the season. Newport sit one place below Shrewsbury in the standings, occupying a relegation zone spot.

Appleton explained the decision, saying: "Well, he wasn't getting in the team.

"It's one of them where we've got young players that we feel have got half a chance. Ultimately there's a financial implication in this as well.

"If he's not playing, I'd rather use the opportunity to bring better quality, hopefully in different positions, to add to the budget of what we've already got."

On Thursday, George Nurse left Shrewsbury Town by mutual consent and signed for Cheltenham Town, managed by former Salop boss Steve Cotterill.

Asked whether it was a decision that suited both parties, Appleton said: "Yes, I think so. He is at the crossroads in his career, he's had a couple of serious injuries, which I know all about personally, what it's like and what it can do to you, not just physically, but mentally.

"So yes, a change, certainly for George, more than anything, will do him the world of good."