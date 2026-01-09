Taylor Perry braced for 'surreal' Molineux return as Shrewsbury Town target FA Cup shock

Shrewsbury visit Premier League Wolves in the FA Cup-third round tomorrow (12.15pm K/O)

For Perry, who was born in Stourbridge and came through the youth ranks at Wolves, it will be a special occasion - and one he hopes ends in a giant-killing.

"It'll be massive, not just for me but for the club as well in general," he told the Shropshire Star.

"It's a great draw going to a Premier League side, and it's my old club so it's even better for me in a way.

"It's going to feel a bit surreal at first, but the main focus is going there to win the game. We're not trying to just take part, we want to go there and win the game.

"You know what the FA Cup is like, anything can happen so that's our main aim."

Perry progressed through the Wolves academy after joining the club at the age of seven and made his senior debut aged 18 against Reading in the Carabao Cup.

He joined Salop in the summer of 2023 following a trial period, having previously spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town. Tomorrow's trip to Molineux will be his first return to the club since leaving.

The 24-year-old added: "Tomorrow is the first time since I've left that I'll be back there. It'll be a great occasion for me.

"It will feel a bit weird at first. But I'm excited and can't wait to get going there.

"Most of the pressure will be on Wolves tomorrow in front of their own crowd. But we can take that as a positive, really. We can go there and just play our game.

"Everyone expects them to get something out of it, but we're going there to win the game. We're looking at the game the same as we looked at the South Shields and the Sutton United games, we're going in to win the game and get through to the next round."

Asked whether the tie has caused any divides in his family, he said: "My dad's always supported me, whoever I've played for really.

"Tomorrow, it's going to be all Shrewsbury in my family. Sorry Wolves fans, my dad will definitely be rooting for me and Shrewsbury."