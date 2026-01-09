Shrewsbury Town welcome Sunderland's Trey Ogunsuyi as second January transfer window signing

The 19-year-old arrives from Premier League side Sunderland, who he joined at the age of 10 and for whom he made his senior debut a year ago.

The Belgian youth international scored 15 goals in 20 appearances across Sunderland's under-18 and under-21 sides last season.

Salop boss Michael Appleton said: "Trey has got really good physical attributes, he is a big lad, he's strong and he's got good pace.

"I like the fact his movement is good. He is comfortable running in behind just as much as he is coming towards the ball. He gives you both options.

"He has scored goals at youth level. Now he needs to showcase his skills.

Trey Ogunsuyi has become Shrewsbury Town’s second arrival of the January transfer window. Picture: Getty

"He didn't get the minutes he would have wanted at Falkirk, but hopefully we can give him that opportunity and he can score a lot of goals for us."

Ogunsuyi spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Falkirk. He returned to Sunderland on Tuesday after making nine appearances for The Bairns.

Sunderland regard the striker as one of the most promising attacking talents in the North East. He further bolsters Michael Appleton's attacking options following the arrival of forward Iwan Morgan on loan from Brentford, who became Shrewsbury's first mid-season recruit last week, and the return of Callum Stewart from a loan spell at Brackley Town.

Speaking ahead of Salop's FA Cup trip to Wolves, Appleton said the loan market is easier for the club to operate in.

He said: "I think there's always a possibility of a permanent, but the likelihood is and the reality is obviously we're in a position where the loan market is a lot easier for us to do our work in.

"If that means we go above the five loans that you can have on a match day, then so be it. The reality is there's always injuries at most football clubs, so if we have to make a decision at times where one misses out, then so be it.

"But we've got to try and find a way of, one, making sure that we try and bring quality into the football club, and two, try and bring them in in the right areas of the pitch."

Appleton added he was hopeful of further arrivals ahead of Shrewsbury's League Two meeting with Harrogate Town next weekend.

"I'm confident that two or three bodies will be in before next week's game against Harrogate," he added.