Shrewsbury Town 'very close' to securing next January transfer window signing
Michael Appleton revealed Shrewsbury Town are "very close" to securing their next mid-season signing.
By Luke Powell
Since the January transfer window opened, Salop have welcomed one new arrival, with Iwan Morgan joining on loan from Brentford.
With further outgoings expected after George Nurse left the club by mutual consent on Thursday, Appleton said his side are close to getting another deal over the line.