Sam Clucas: Shrewsbury Town 'hungry' for FA Cup upset at Premier League Wolves

League Two Salop visit Molineux in the third round tomorrow hoping to secure a shock victory and claim their first win over Wolves in more than 34 years.

Shrewsbury last beat Wolves in 1991 and will be looking to conjure up some FA Cup magic against a top-flight who have endured a difficult campaign so far, and picked up their first league win of the season last weekend.

Asked whether Town feel an opportunity for an upset, wing-back Clucas said: "100 per cent, because we know the form they have been in. It's a free hit and we always see what happens in the FA Cup.

"People go out there with no fear. It's always difficult for a team higher up playing against a team lower down. We've seen that in the previous two ties we've had.

"It's difficult playing teams like that because they do come out with that extra five to 10 per cent of a performance. They want it a bit more, they're hungry and they're trying to get through to the next round because it means a lot and that'll certainly be us."

Salop will be aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time since the 2019/20 season, when they were drawn against Liverpool.

Town overcame non-league South Shields and Sutton United in the earlier rounds and now find themselves firmly in the underdog role.

Clucas added: "I can't wait. I know we'll take a lot of fans and it's always nice to have a little break from the pressures of the league, especially the situation we've been in and we are in at the moment down the bottom end.

"Every game is such high pressure and we put so much pressure on ourselves in the dressing room.

"Sometimes it's nice to have that game at the weekend where you can take that pressure off yourself and especially when you're playing a team like Wolves.

"We're up against it. We know we're the underdogs and sometimes that's a really good position to be in because we can go in there and we can just swing away and see what happens.

"It's going to be a great occasion for everyone, the club, the fans, the players and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I certainly think we've got more than a good chance to go out there and cause an upset."

Shrewsbury are set to be backed by more than 3,000 travelling supporters at Molineux. The tie has been moved to an earlier 12.15pm kick-off as it will be streamed on Discovery Plus and produced for live overseas viewing.