Michael Appleton jokes Sean Parrish 'failed' to get Wolves secrets ahead of FA Cup clash

Shrewsbury Town’s FA Cup third-round tie with Premier League side Wolves on Saturday will be a full family affair. Wolves head coach Edwards, who ended his playing career with a loan spell at Salop, is the cousin of Shrewsbury first-team coach Parrish.

Parrish also spent a decade working in the Wolves academy, including a period alongside Edwards, and the pair also worked together for a year at Telford United.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, Shrewsbury boss Appleton highlighted the close ties between the two clubs - joking that he had hoped his coach might uncover a few secrets.

"Pash (nickname) has not been able to get the team for me, which is a bit disappointing," Appleton laughed.

"Obviously, the two of them are very closely related. I think Sean is looking forward to the day, as a lot of people are.

"Unfortunately, he's failed this week in terms of being able to get the team for us."

Shrewsbury are set to be backed by more than 3,000 travelling supporters at Molineux. Victory would not only secure a place in the fourth round but also mark Salop's first win over Wolves in more than 34 years.

Saturday's clash will be Shrewsbury’s eighth appearance in the FA Cup third round since their memorable run to the fifth round in the 2015/16 season, when they were drawn against Manchester United.