'Great memories' - Why Shrewsbury's FA Cup trip to Wolves means so much to Graham Turner

Turner holds a unique place in the history of Shrewsbury and Wolves, having managed both and enjoyed significant success at each.

When Richie Barker left for Wolves in 1978, Turner, then a player-coach under him, was asked to step in as caretaker manager, despite being told he was considered too young and inexperienced for the role on a permanent basis.

That opportunity proved pivotal. During his first spell in charge, Turner guided Third Division Shrewsbury in a memorable FA Cup run, earning a quarter-final replay against First Division Wolves after a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Although Wolves won the replay 3-1, the cup adventure formed part of a remarkable season as Salop stormed to promotion to the Second Division as champions, losing just six league games.

And Shrewsbury's third-round visit to Premier League Wolves this weekend has brought those memories flooding back.

"It will bring back memories, great memories," Turner told the Shropshire Star. "I had just started as player-coach, Richie Barker had left ironically to go from Shrewsbury to Wolves and I took over as caretaker manager.

"The board told me I hadn't got any experience, so I probably wouldn't be considered for the job, but the opportunity with the league games plus this Wolves cup tie was a terrific chance for me to prove that I could do it."

Turner made more than 350 appearances for Shrewsbury between 1973 and 1983 and went on to become the club's most successful manager. During a six-year spell in charge, he led Town into England's second tier in his first season and guided them to two FA Cup quarter-finals.

Salop head to Molineux seeking their first victory over Wolves in more than 34 years. Shrewsbury last beat their Midlands neighbours in 1991 and will be hoping to conjure some FA Cup magic against a top-flight side who have endured a difficult campaign so far.

"It's a great occasion for Shrewsbury," Turner added. "It's a smashing occasion for the supporters. They haven't had a great season, so this has got to be a highlight.

"It's up to the players now, they've got the tie, they've got the interest in it, they've got the support. It's up to them to go and perform out of their skins and maybe just get a result."

Turner was appointed Wolves manager in 1986. He oversaw a remarkable revival, guiding Wolves to the Fourth Division play-offs in his first season before lifting the title the following year, making them the first club to win all four divisions of the Football League.

The success continued with victory in the Sherpa Van Trophy at Wembley and promotion as Third Division champions a year later.

Among Turner's most astute signings at Molineux was the double capture of Steve Bull and Andy Thompson from West Bromwich Albion.

Reflecting on how Wolves will approach the cup tie, Turner said: "They will just be preaching professionalism. They've got the better players, they're the better team and the level they play at is considerably higher than Shrewsbury. All the indications are that if the attitude of the Wolves players is right, they will go through, and the manager will be preaching that.

"For Shrewsbury, it's a great occasion for the players, it'll be a terrific atmosphere, a full house, a chance for them to prove that they are good enough to compete with higher league players. Top of it all, it's a great day for supporters to go and see a game like this, it's what the FA Cup is all about.

"The Shrewsbury supporters will be hoping for that major upset. Wolves are struggling, as are Shrewsbury, so it'll be a nervous occasion, particularly for the Wolves players, but it's a great occasion for supporters."

Asked who he would be supporting from the comfort of his armchair, the 78-year-old chuckled.

"I'm going to bottle it and just be a neutral," he said. "When I was at school, I was a Wolves supporter. One of the most famous managers Stan Cullis had lived in the same street as the Turners (in Ellesmere Port).

"Then I had the great opportunity to manage the club and support it as an employee.

"I'll probably be watching from the armchair. I hope it's a good game for supporters, I know that's just sitting on the fence.

"With both clubs, there's a tremendous amount of love. But I am looking forward to the game, and may be the best side win."