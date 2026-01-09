'Fantastic for the club' - Shrewsbury Town seek FA Cup magic at Wolves

It's been a difficult spell for Salop in the past 18 months, but a third-round visit to Molineux represents a moment to savour for players, staff and supporters alike.

For 90 minutes or more, league worries are put aside in favour of the magic that only the FA Cup can provide. Winless in their last eight League Two games, Shrewsbury head into the tie with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Victory would not only secure a place in the fourth round, but also mark their first win over Wolves in more than 34 years.

The clash is Shrewsbury's eighth appearance in the FA Cup third round since their memorable run to the fifth round in the 2015/16 season, when they were drawn against Manchester United. It is a competition that holds special significance for the club and its supporters.

In the past decade alone, Salop have taken on the likes of Liverpool on two occasions, as well as West Ham, Stoke City, Southampton, Sunderland, Manchester United and Wolves, producing moments that still live long in the memory.

Shrewsbury will be hoping to reach the fourth round for the first time since the 2019/20 season. That campaign also saw their most recent FA Cup meeting with Wolves - a dramatic fourth-round tie in which Town earned a replay at Molineux before bowing out 3-2 after another spirited display.

This season’s journey has already seen Shrewsbury overcome non-league South Shields and Sutton United, and they enter the next round firmly in the underdog role.

"It's fantastic for the football club," said boss Appleton following the third-round draw.

"There was around a 30 per cent chance of pulling a Premier League side out and we were fortunate enough to do that.

"The fact that it's away from home, from a revenue and a money point of view, it can only be a good thing for the football club."

Shrewsbury are set to be backed by more than 3,000 travelling supporters at Molineux. The visitors head into the clash refreshed after last weekend's League Two fixture with Salford City fell foul to the weather.

Teenage forward Iwan Morgan remains in line for his debut after becoming the club's first signing of the January transfer window, while Callum Stewart has returned to bolster attacking options following his loan spell at Brackley Town.

Wolves arrive in improved form after recent progress under their new head coach Rob Edwards, including a first Premier League win of the season. But as Salop and Appleton knows all too well, form can count for little in the FA Cup.

He added: "I love this competition. I've had some really, really good memories as a player. I had some big cup shocks and games that we got through as a player. I've certainly had quite a few as a manager as well.

"I have been fortunate, I got to the quarter-finals when I was at Blackburn, getting a big win against Arsenal at the Emirates. Then at Oxford we beat Swansea, who were in the Premier League at the time, and Newcastle.

"I've got some really good memories. I do love cup competitions."

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI (3-5-2): Brook, Hoole, Anderson, Boyle; McDermott, Perry, England, Clucas; Kabia, Marquis, Lloyd

Bench: Harrison, Benning, Ruffels, Sang, Gray, Aneke, Morgan, Stewart

Big match prediction: AWAY WIN