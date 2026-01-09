'Bring the noise!' - Michael Appleton issues rallying call to Shrewsbury Town fans ahead of Wolves clash

Salop visit rob Edwards' side tomorrow (12.15pm K/O) looking to reach the fourth round for the first time since the 2019/20 season.

A shock cup victory would mark Shrewsbury's first win over Wolves in more than 34 years. And with more than 3,000 supporters set to back Salop at Molineux, Appleton has called on them to rally behind his side.

"They're going to be needed massively tomorrow," he said.

"We're going to have to use anything that we can to try and help us during the game. If they can be as loud and cheer for pretty much everything positive that goes our way, whether it's free kicks, corners, whatever it may be, the players will feed off that and it will give them confidence.

"The bigger the backing, the louder the backing, the more confidence we're going to get."

Shrewsbury last faced Wolves in the 2018/19 season in a dramatic fourth-round tie, earning a replay at Molineux before bowing out 3-2 after another spirited display.

Salop overcame South Shields and Sutton United to reach the third round and enter tomorrow's clash firmly as underdogs.

Appleton added: "We still want them to be excited and really look forward to it. But sometimes playing the game and not the occasion is easier said than done.

"But I want them to show a bit of belief. I want them to have the mentality to realise that they're comfortable on the same pitch as some of the players they're going to play against. Hopefully, they'll have the confidence to showcase what they're about.

"I think we're a lot more of an underdog than Shields and Sutton were when they faced us. It's going to be a tough task. They're in a space, certainly over the last sort of three games, where from a confidence point of view they'll be much higher than it was probably previously.

"But even before that, I think when you look at the pace, the athleticism, the experience, the internationals they've got in the group, this is always going to be an incredibly difficult game for us. But it's one that we're really looking forward to and we're going to enjoy."