Shrewsbury Town vs Wolves: Classic clashes ahead of FA Cup showdown

Of the 12 games between the sides since 1979, Shrewsbury have won three, lost five, and drawn four. They face Wolves for the first time in almost seven years in the third round on Saturday, aiming for their first victory over the Old Gold since 1991.

Here is a selection of classic encounters between Shrewsbury Town and Wolves…

FA Cup - 2019

The most recent meetings between the sides came in the fourth round of the FA Cup during the 2018/19 season.

Shrewsbury led 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining at the Meadow but were pegged back in heartbreaking fashion, conceding an equaliser just three minutes from time to force a replay at Molineux.

That second meeting proved a rollercoaster affair, featuring four first-half goals and an early setback for Salop, who fell behind inside 80 seconds.

Backed by 3,131 travelling supporters, Shrewsbury saw their memorable cup run come to an end despite a spirited performance, losing 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

Shrewsbury Town 3-1 Wolves - October 8, 1991

This remains Shrewsbury's most recent victory over Wolves, coming more than 34 years ago in the League Cup.

The tie is remembered as a remarkable response to a 6-1 defeat at Molineux just two weeks earlier, which had left Salop facing an uphill task to reach the third round.

Kevin Summerfield opened the scoring before Neil Lyne struck twice to complete a stunning win for Town.

Wolves 1-1 Shrewsbury Town - March 10 1979

Third Division Shrewsbury Town produced a dramatic FA Cup upset in March 1979, earning a sixth-round replay after a 1-1 draw with First Division Wolves at Molineux.

In their first meeting for more than 20 years, Wolves looked set for the semi-finals when Billy Rafferty struck a superb half-volley, but Ian Atkins' late penalty silenced the home crowd and sent 16,000 Shrewsbury supporters into raptures among a 40,000-plus attendance.

Wolves went on to win the replay 3-1, but the cup run crowned a memorable season for Graham Turner's side, who stormed to promotion to the Second Division as champions, losing just six league games.

Wolves 0-1 Shrewsbury Town - April 6, 1985

Shrewsbury Town claimed a rare away victory over Wolves, edging a tight Second Division contest - a result that remains their last win on Wolves' ground.

The decisive moment came via an own goal, sealing the points in a season to forget for Wolves, who finished bottom of the table with just eight wins and a league-high 79 goals conceded.

Salop enjoyed a far more stable campaign, ending the season eighth.

Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Wolves - December 26, 1984

Shrewsbury Town enjoyed a Boxing Day victory over Wolves in December 1984 at the Gay Meadow.

Colin Robinson opened the scoring before Alan Ainscow drew Wolves level shortly before the hour. Bernard McNally then restored Salop's lead and sealed a fifth consecutive league win.