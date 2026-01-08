Shrewsbury Town defender Mal Benning made available for transfer

In a post on his official LinkedIn account, Benning said he was hopeful of "new opportunities" arising this month.

The Shropshire Star understands that Benning has been made available to other clubs this January transfer window.

It comes after the 32-year-old has made just eight appearances in all competitions so far this season, totalling 408 minutes.

In his post online, Benning said: "This season has been a real test as of yet. Playing the least amount of minutes at this stage of the season in my 14-year career, with different circumstances playing a part!

"That’s never easy, but with the January window now open, my focus remains the same as it’s always been - stay consistent, stay ready and stay professional. Those principles are what have helped me forge a career in the game with 496 career appearances as of yet.

"I’m hopeful that new opportunities may arise this month so I can get back playing regular football, wherever that may be."

Benning joined Salop in August 2023 and was a regular during his first two seasons at the Meadow. He made 46 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign, followed by a further 49 last season.

The left-back joined Town from Port Vale, where he featured in 39 matches during the 2022/23 season. Prior to that, he spent six years at Mansfield Town, making 240 appearances in all competitions.