'Really difficult' - Dave Edwards faces divided loyalties ahead of Shrewsbury Town's FA Cup tie with Wolves

Edwards represented both clubs during his career, enjoying two spells at his boyhood club Shrewsbury, first between 2003 and 2007, before returning from 2019 to 2021. His second stint began shortly before Salop last faced Wolves, also in the FA Cup.

However, Edwards made the majority of his career appearances for Wolves. The former Wales international played more than 300 games for the Old Gold, winning the Championship title in 2008/09 and League One in 2013/14.

League Two strugglers Shrewsbury travel to Molineux on Saturday for the third-round tie (12.15pm kick-off), having reached this stage with victories over non-league South Shields and Sutton United. Wolves enter the competition at this point and do so on the back of picking up their first points of the season under new head coach Rob Edwards.

For Dave, the fixture will divide loyalties within his own family.

"I'm really looking forward to it, I think it's a nice distraction for both teams," said the 39-year-old.

"Obviously, Wolves have picked up of late, which is great for them, Shrewsbury haven't, so it's definitely a good distraction for them.

"This doesn't happen to a lot of people, I have been a massive Shrewsbury fan since I first started watching football, but then I spent almost 10 years and made 300 odd appearances for Wolves, so I'm genuinely a big fan of both clubs.

"My son is a massive Wolves fan, my brother is a Wolves fan, me and my dad are Shrewsbury. It's a real family split and I'm right in the middle of it now.

"It's really difficult for me because every time they've played each other in recent history, I've been involved in one of the teams.

"When Shrewsbury played against Wolves in League One, I was a Wolves player, so I wanted Wolves to win. And then when they played in the FA Cup in 2019, I was a Shrewsbury player, so I wanted Shrewsbury to win.

"This is the first time in my lifetime, certainly that I can remember, that I've got a side to pick and I find it hard. But I think my loyalties will always end up back at my first love, which is Shrewsbury.

"They're going through a really tough time at the moment, so I will be wanting a Shrewsbury win, even though my son is desperate for a Wolves win. I'm really excited. I am pretty much a neutral."

Shrewsbury reached the third round for the sixth time in seven seasons with wins over South Shields and Sutton United, and will be hoping to reach the fourth round for the first time since the 2019/20 campaign, when they were drawn against Liverpool.

When the sides last met in the FA Cup a year earlier, they drew 2-2 at the Meadow before Wolves edged a dramatic 3-2 replay win at Molineux.

Dave Edwards returned to Shrewsbury Town in 2019(AMA)

Shrewsbury's last victory over Wolves came in October 1991 in the League Cup. After being thrashed 6-1 at Molineux in the first leg two weeks earlier, Salop mounted a spirited fightback in the return leg as they attempted to reach the third round, with Kevin Summerfield on the scoresheet and Neil Lyne netting a brace.

Asked whether he believes an upset is possible this time around, Edwards was confident Shrewsbury could pose problems.

He added: "It's a real difficult game for Wolves, a real banana skin. Everyone is expecting them to beat Shrewsbury and beat Shrewsbury well.

"Wolves have had a lot of games recently, so you think Wolves will try to shuffle the squad around a little bit and give maybe some other players minutes who need minutes.

"They're still going to be very strong players, but when you do change the team around, knowing this from my playing career, the synergy is not always quite there on the pitch. Even though you've got players who really want to prove a point, sometimes players can be a little bit selfish and do too much because they want to prove a point, the ones who haven't been playing."

More than 3,000 Shrewsbury supporters are expected to make the trip to Molineux. The fixture sparked frustration among the Shrewsbury hierarchy after Wolves priced adult tickets at just £10, but Salop fans have taken full advantage and are set to pack out the away end.

There had been talk of a boycott from some Wolves supporters, but Edwards expects a strong turnout following their recent upturn in form.

He added: "I do think the atmosphere will be good. Shrewsbury fans will be electric.

"There was talk about Wolves fans boycotting the game, but I think with what's happened of late at Wolves and the momentum they're trying to build, I do think that the fans will come.

"It will be a wonderful environment for those Shrewsbury players to play and they've got to go there and believe."