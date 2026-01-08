Alex Gilliead's loan to Carlisle United from Shrewsbury Town extended until end of season

Gilliead has been a regular starter for National League leaders Carlisle United since joining on loan in September.

The 29-year-old has helped the Cumbrians, managed by Mark Hughes, establish a two-point lead at the top of the table as they push for a return to the English Football League.

Gilliead has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Carlisle, starting every match and clocking up 1,639 minutes of football. He has operated mainly in a defensive or central midfield role.

A product of Newcastle United's academy, Gilliead gained senior experience through a series of EFL loan spells, including a previous stint at Carlisle during the 2015/16 season.

Gilliead joined Shrewsbury from Newcastle United in 2018, signing a two-year deal.

A club statement said: "Shrewsbury Town have reached an agreement with Carlisle that will see Alex Gilliead remain at Brunton Park for the remainder of the 2025/26 season

"Alex joined the Cumbrians on a temporary basis in September, with his initial deal due to expire this month.

"Shrewsbury Town would like to wish Alex and his family the best of luck for the remainder of his time in Cumbria."

