Shrewsbury Town denied extra tickets for FA Cup tie at Wolves

Fans on the waiting list were informed via an email from the club's ticketing department, which explained Wolves' decision.

The Shropshire Star understands that Shrewsbury were initially offered three ticket allocation options, ranging from 3,010 to 4,563. On December 19, the club opted for the lowest allocation in the Steve Bull Lower Stand, based on attendances when the sides last met in 2019 and Shrewsbury's lower home crowds this season.

The original allocation sold out quickly, prompting Shrewsbury to request an increase to 3,850 tickets four days later. However, Wolves declined the request, saying that additional seats in the Stan Cullis Stand for away supporters would not cover operating costs.

Shrewsbury added that any losses incurred would have been deducted from their financial return, meaning the club would have lost money on each extra ticket sold.