John Marquis relishing Shrewsbury Town underdog status ahead of Wolves FA Cup tie

Shrewsbury are set to be backed by more than 3,000 travelling supporters when they visit Molineux in the third round on Saturday.

After navigating potential banana skin ties against non-league South Shields and Sutton United - with Marquis netting the winner in the latter - in the earlier rounds, the striker says Salop have nothing to fear and everything to gain.

"The league is your bread and butter, but you come away from it with cup runs that are fantastic for all football clubs," he said.

"I've been lucky enough that when I was younger at Millwall we got to the semi-final and played some good games along the way there. I got to Wembley with Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy.

"I've had some good cup runs along my career and I feel like it does really help the club, not only financially, but it gives you a welcome distraction as well. I think that's something that the fans can look forward to.

"As much as we were all looking at who we could get in terms of your big boy draws, whether it's Man City or Liverpool or a team like that, I think Wolves is going to be just as big in terms of location, they are in the Premier League, it’s around the corner.

"There will be brilliant travelling support and they are a team similar to us where they have found it difficult for wins this season.

"It's going to be an interesting game. We know that they're a lot more superior in terms of their finances and what they can probably bring on the day. But for us, that's what makes cup football so good, when the underdog comes out on top.

"We've been on the other side of it where we've had South Shields and Sutton trying to put us to the sword, it'll be nice to be on the other end of it now, and hopefully surprise a few when we go to Molineux."

Shrewsbury will be aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time since the 2019/20 campaign, when they were drawn against Liverpool.

Salop last met Wolves the season before that, drawing 2-2 at the Meadow before Wolves edged a dramatic 3-2 replay win at Molineux.