Former Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Rossiter joins new US club

Rossiter has joined for Sporting Club Jacksonville ahead of the club's inaugural season, during which it will compete in the United States' second-tier.

The 28-year-old former Liverpool midfielder is one of four new English signings at the club, alongside Phil Neville's son, Harvey.

Rossiter was among eight players released by Shrewsbury at the end of the 2024/25 season before he subsequently signed for League of Ireland side Waterford.

He originally joined Shrewsbury on a one-year deal under Paul Hurst following a trial period and went on to make 15 League One appearances, with his time at the club disrupted by an early-season injury.

Sporting JAX also announced the signings of fellow Englishmen Kieran Sadlier and Rafferty Pedder, along with defender Harvey Neville.

"The opportunity that Sporting JAX presents excites me," said Rossiter.

"This is a unique project to be part of, and with figures like Mark Warburton involved, I’m looking forward to lacing up for the club this season."

Rossiter made his Liverpool debut aged 17 in a League Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough, scoring after 10 minutes to become the club's second-youngest goalscorer behind Michael Owen.

In 2016, he joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers before spells at Fleetwood Town, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury and Waterford, prior to his move to the United States.

During the second half of his season with Shrewsbury, Rossiter was loaned out by Gareth Ainsworth to non-league Oldham Athletic, where he was part of their promotion-winning side and featured in the play-off final at Wembley.

Sporting JAX currently have eight players in place ahead of their first season.

Head of football Mark Warburton, who has previously managed Brentford, Rangers, Nottingham Forest and QPR, said: "When you look at the paths these players have taken, it’s impressive."