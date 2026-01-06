Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton wants more players like Sam Clucas

The Salop boss has been impressed by Clucas so far this season. The 35-year-old has started every one of Shrewsbury's League Two matches and been productive in possession, completing more passes than any other Salop player in open play and the final third.

However, what has impressed Appleton most is Clucas' attitude, with the Shrewsbury boss keen to see more players who approach their work in the same way.

He said: "I'm really impressed with Sam. The thing with Sam is, obviously, he's got bags of ability and I think his performance is getting better and better. I think everyone probably agrees with that.