Loan watch: How Shrewsbury Town's loaned out players are getting on this season

Alex Gilliead remains on loan at Carlisle United, third-year scholar Jack Loughran is with Redditch United, George Nurse is at Solihull Moors and Ricardo Dinanga is spending the season on loan at AFC Telford United.

Meanwhile, Harrison Biggins joined Newport County on loan last weekend, while striker Callum Stewart has returned to Shrewsbury following his spell at Brackley Town.

Here is a round-up of how Shrewsbury's loaned players have performed:

Alex Gilliead - Carlisle United

Gilliead has been a regular starter for National League leaders Carlisle United since joining on loan in September.

The 29-year-old has helped the Cumbrians establish a two-point lead at the top of the table as they push for a return to the English Football League.

Gilliead has made 20 appearances for Carlisle, starting every match and clocking up 1,639 minutes of football. He has operated mainly in a defensive or central midfield role.

A product of Newcastle United's academy, Gilliead gained senior experience through a series of EFL loan spells, including a previous stint at Carlisle during the 2015/16 season.

Jack Loughran - Redditch United