‘It could annoy you at first’ - George Lloyd reveals Michael Appleton’s management style

Salop were due to visit Salford City on Sunday looking to end ann eight-game winless run in League Two and secure a much-needed victory to move away from danger. However, the fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Boss Appleton admitted feeling under pressure since taking charge after defeat to Bristol Rovers, and striker Lloyd has offered an insight into the manager’s style with his players.

He said: “Obviously, it was difficult when he came in last year. We had such a turbulent season last season.

“As a squad, as a club, it was always going to be difficult for when he came in last year. We had a lot of players leave in the summer and he's brought new players in.

“He never gets too high with the highs or too low with the lows. He's quite steady, he says it how it is, there's no lies. He just tells you direct, which I think is always important.

“As a player, if you get told something direct, at the time it could annoy you, but when you reflect on it, you think he's got a point. I think that's a really important part of management.”

The 25-year-old has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Lloyd joined Shrewsbury from Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2024 on a two-year deal and made 49 appearances last season, netting five times.

Lloyd added: “This season and last season has been difficult. But it was always going to be a difficult season last year. That was such a strong League one.

“Obviously, the unfortunate thing happened, and we did get relegated and we haven't started as well as we'd like this year. We're now playing catch up from how we started this season.”

Lloyd’s own campaign has not been without setbacks. The striker was ruled out for a spell in November with a hip flexor issue, which followed a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

He missed several weeks after being forced off in the 28th minute of Salop’s clash with Swindon in August.

Reflecting on his most recent injury setback, he said: “It was a Thursday out here and I struck a football and just kind of felt it and straight away kind of thought, oh no. And then tried to hit another one and was like, this isn't right.

“So, it took a couple of weeks to settle down, but as soon as I went out there and started running, it felt right. I struck a few balls and it was fine, so I've got no complaints with the injury anymore.

“It was frustrating. I had one against Swindon, a really tight hamstring early on and that set me out for a couple of weeks.

“Obviously, they're better than the long-term injuries, but they are frustrating, them little niggly ones, because they're just small.

”If you don't look after them, they can become a big problem, so it is frustrating.But it's not too bad when they're a couple of weeks.”

Shrewsbury visit Premier League strugglers Wolves in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, looking to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2019/20.