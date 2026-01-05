George Lloyd not fazed by Michael Appleton direct management style

Salop were due to visit Salford City on Sunday looking to end ann eight-game winless run in League Two and secure a much-needed victory to move away from danger. However, the fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Boss Appleton admitted feeling under pressure since taking charge after defeat to Bristol Rovers, and striker Lloyd has offered an insight into the manager’s style with his players.

He said: “Obviously, it was difficult when he came in last year. We had such a turbulent season last season.

“As a squad, as a club, it was always going to be difficult for when he came in last year. We had a lot of players leave in the summer and he's brought new players in.

“He never gets too high with the highs or too low with the lows. He's quite steady, he says it how it is, there's no lies. He just tells you direct, which I think is always important.

“As a player, if you get told something direct, at the time it could annoy you, but when you reflect on it, you think he's got a point. I think that's a really important part of management.”