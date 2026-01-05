Callum Stewart returns to Shrewsbury Town from loan at Brackley Town

The 23-year-old joined National League side Brackley on loan in mid-October and went on to make 10 appearances, scoring twice.

However, he did not feature in Brackley's squad for their last three matches. Stewart was last bench during Brackley's 3-1 FA Cup second round defeat to Burton Albion.

Stewart had earlier scored a stoppage-time equaliser against Notts County in the previous round to force extra time, with Brackley eventually progressing on penalties. He also found the net against Burnley under-21s in the National League Cup in late November.

Prior to his move, Stewart made eight appearances for Shrewsbury, scoring once. When announcing the loan, Salop boss Michael Appleton said the loan spell would provide Stewart with the opportunity to gain more game time and add to his goal tally.

Stewart joined Salop from Leamington in January last year for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further year.

He arrived at the Meadow as joint top scorer in the National League North, having scored 14 goals in 23 matches. However, he has managed just one goal in 23 appearances for the blue and amber to date.

Stewart returns to Shrewsbury ahead of their FA Cup third-round trip to Premier League strugglers Wolves on Saturday. His return further bolsters Appleton's attacking options following the arrival of Iwan Morgan on loan from Brentford.

Salop remain without Bradley Ihionvien who is recovering from a knee injury which he had surgery on. Shrewsbury were also without Josh Ruffels and Tom Sang for their New Year's Day defeat to Bristol Rovers, while Anthony Scully was forced off early with a hamstring injury.

Stewart returns following Harrison Biggins' loan move to Newport County.