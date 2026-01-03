Shrewsbury Town's trip to Salford City postponed

A pitch inspection at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday afternoon found parts of the surface frozen, leading to a decision to call the game off.

The match, which was due to take place on Sunday at 3pm, was postponed following an inspection by the referee, with sub-zero temperatures forecast to continue overnight.

Salford had taken preventative measures in an attempt to protect the playing surface, placing covers on the pitch after their home fixture against Fleetwood on Monday, December 29.

However, despite those efforts, some areas failed to thaw sufficiently, prompting officials to make an early decision.

In a statement, Shrewsbury Town confirmed the postponement and said the decision was made with fans in mind.

It read: "This decision was made with supporters' travel plans in mind. We will provide an update on the re-arranged fixture in due course.

"Supporters who have purchased match tickets should keep hold of these as they will remain valid for the re-arranged fixture. Refunds will be available for those who cannot make the re-arranged fixture."

A statement by Salford City echoed this, and stated that discussions took place between both clubs, the match officials and the EFL before the final call was made.

They added: "The match referee conducted an inspection on Saturday afternoon, but with some parts of the pitch not thawed out - and following discussions with Shrewsbury and the EFL - the decision has regrettably been made to postpone the game early in the interest of supporters planning on travelling with temperatures set to be below freezing again overnight."

The postponement is one of many caused by winter conditions around the country, with a number of fixtures affected by freezing temperatures.